Crime

Winnipeg cops seize meth, fentanyl, crack after late-night suspect chase

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 3:13 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. Global News File
A 48-year-old Winnipeg man is facing 10 criminal charges after a chase with police late Tuesday night.

Police said they tried to pull over a vehicle at Logan Avenue and the Disraeli Freeway around 11:50 p.m., when the driver sped off.

With the help of the Air1 helicopter, police followed the vehicle to the 300 block of Ottawa Avenue, where it had been abandoned. After a short foot chase, officers arrested the suspect, who had a backpack with him.

A search of the backpack and vehicle turned up 615 grams of meth, 158 grams of fentanyl, 2.5 grams of crack cocaine, packaging materials, $2,600 in cash, and a spring-loaded, collapsible baton.

Police said they later discovered the vehicle had been stolen but had yet to be reported by the owner, and that the suspect was suspended from driving. He was also the subject of an arrest warrant.

He remains in custody and has been charges with fleeing while being pursued by a peace officer, motor vehicle theft, weapon possession, possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon, driving while suspended or disqualified, possessing cocaine, possessing meth and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime.

