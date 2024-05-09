Youth in Guelph can apply for microgrants for climate change initiatives

See more sharing options

The City of Guelph is launching a microgrant program aimed at youth-led climate change initiatives.

The Youth Climate Action Fund is a program developed by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Eligible young people between the ages of 15 and 24 can apply to receive microgrants from $1,500 to $6,500.

The funds can be used towards environmental projects such as recycling and waste reduction, tree planting and greenhouse gas emission reduction programs.

“Guelph is home to many youth-supporting organizations,” said Alex Goss, the city’s manager of equity and community investment.

“When we combine youth passion, with organizational support and government funding, we’re on a path to success.”

According to a news release, Guelph is one of six Canadian cities and 100 international cities selected to establish the Youth Climate Action Fund.

The city received $50,000 for the microgrant program in 2024 and could get another $100,000 to support more youth-driven projects in 2025.

“I know our youth have innovative ideas to address climate change locally,” Mayor Cam Guthrie said. “I’m hopeful the Youth Climate Action Fund will help make their climate solutions a reality.”

Youth-led and youth-serving groups and organizations can apply online by June 24.