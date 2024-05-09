Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOY

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Youth in Guelph can apply for microgrants for climate change initiatives

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 9, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Climate crisis taking emotional toll on young people'
Climate crisis taking emotional toll on young people
Eco-anxiety is a term used to describe the uncertainty, fear and helplessness many feel about the impacts of climate change. As Jayme Doll reports, medical experts say it is having the biggest impact on young people – May 5, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Guelph is launching a microgrant program aimed at youth-led climate change initiatives.

The Youth Climate Action Fund is a program developed by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Eligible young people between the ages of 15 and 24 can apply to receive microgrants from $1,500 to $6,500.

The funds can be used towards environmental projects such as recycling and waste reduction, tree planting and greenhouse gas emission reduction programs.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Guelph is home to many youth-supporting organizations,” said Alex Goss, the city’s manager of equity and community investment.

“When we combine youth passion, with organizational support and government funding, we’re on a path to success.”

According to a news release, Guelph is one of six Canadian cities and 100 international cities selected to establish the Youth Climate Action Fund.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The city received $50,000 for the microgrant program in 2024 and could get another $100,000 to support more youth-driven projects in 2025.

“I know our youth have innovative ideas to address climate change locally,” Mayor Cam Guthrie said. “I’m hopeful the Youth Climate Action Fund will help make their climate solutions a reality.”

Youth-led and youth-serving groups and organizations can apply online by June 24.

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices