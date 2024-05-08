Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

ATCO subsidiary to build new natural gas pipeline to supply petrochemical project near Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2024 1:07 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at the Dow Chemical announcement, that will finalized plans to construct the world's first net-zero carbon emissions ethylene and derivatives complex, in Fort Saskatchewan Alberta, on Wednesday November 29, 2023. Canadian Utilities Ltd., a subsidiary of Calgary-based holding company ATCO Ltd., says it plans to build a new natural gas pipeline in Alberta to supply a massive net-zero petrochemical project being built northeast of Edmonton. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at the Dow Chemical announcement, that will finalized plans to construct the world's first net-zero carbon emissions ethylene and derivatives complex, in Fort Saskatchewan Alberta, on Wednesday November 29, 2023. Canadian Utilities Ltd., a subsidiary of Calgary-based holding company ATCO Ltd., says it plans to build a new natural gas pipeline in Alberta to supply a massive net-zero petrochemical project being built northeast of Edmonton. Jason Franson / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian Utilities Ltd., a subsidiary of Calgary-based holding company ATCO Ltd., says it plans to build a new natural gas pipeline in Alberta to supply a massive net-zero petrochemical project being built northeast of Edmonton.

Canadian Utilities says it plans to spend more than $2 billion on the new pipeline, which will be the largest-ever energy infrastructure project by an ATCO Energy Systems company.

Canadian Utilities says the pipeline will supply natural gas to Dow Chemicals’ $9-billion Path2Zero facility, which is being built near Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. and is billed as the world’s first net-zero-emissions integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives site.

Click to play video: '‘Historic’: Canada’s Freeland announces new $8.9B Dow investment in Alberta'
‘Historic’: Canada’s Freeland announces new $8.9B Dow investment in Alberta
Trending Now

The company says the new pipeline will be around 200 kilometres long and will run from the hamlet of Peers in west-central Alberta to the northeast Edmonton area.

Story continues below advertisement

The new pipeline will be called Yellowhead Mainline and is expected to have the capacity to deliver one billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

Canadian Utilities says construction on the new pipeline is expected to begin in 2026, and the pipeline should be operational in the fourth quarter of 2027.

More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices