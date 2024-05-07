Here’s what is coming to the 2024 Queen City Ex

Send this page to someone via email

Live music, rides, carnival food, bull riding, competitive eating and more. You’ll find it all at the Queen City Exhibition.

The Queen City Ex will kick off on Wednesday, July 31 and end on Sunday, August 4 at the REAL District.

“In 1884 we started with a fair that brought together 150 community-minded individuals to exchange goods, information, and experiences and this year marks 140 years of the evolution of that fair,” said Roberta Engel, acting president, and CEO of REAL. “For many QCX is the highlight of their summer and we are thrilled to bring back some fair favourites and exciting new initiatives that support our community.”

On Tuesday, announcements about what people can expect from the fair were made, including who will be on the Original 16 Stage.

Current performances include:

July 31- Regina Symphony Orchestra and Fireworks, presented by SaskMilk and Z99

August 1- Our Lady Peace, presented by Prairie Mobile and Jack 94.5

August 2- Ludacris, presented by SaskTel and Play 92

August 3- Jess Moskaluke, presented by Sherwood Co-op and Pure Country

August 4- Trooper, presented by Brunswick Steel and Jack 94.5

On Thursday and Friday, the Pole O’ Bones Rodeo will be back for another year, featuring athletes competing in bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, and more.

Similar to previous years, on Saturday, August 3, anyone with tickets to the Saskatchewan Roughriders game against the Edmonton Elks will receive free admission to the QCX the same day.

For the third consecutive year, QCX will partner with the Regina Food Bank for the Mini Donut Eating Competition. The world’s top food eating champion, Joey Chestnut, will return to challenge his previous record of 304 mini donuts consumed in 8 minutes.

Entrance, however, comes with a price. Adult advance prices are on sale for $18 with gate passes at $20.

Advance Daytripper’s are on sale for $55, and $65 at the gate.

More information on prices, events and performances can be found on the REAL website.