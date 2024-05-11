Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

‘Help farmers’: Quebec flower growers encourage buying local on Mother’s Day

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted May 11, 2024 6:19 pm
2 min read
Valérie Goulet shows off her Narcissus production at her Picaflore floral farm in Saint-Marc-sur-Richelieu, Qc. View image in full screen
Valérie Goulet shows off her Narcissus production at her Picaflore floral farm in Saint-Marc-sur-Richelieu, Qc. Gloria Henriquez / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For those in the floral business, Mother’s Day is the equivalent of the Super Bowl for football athletes.

It’s one of the top-selling holidays of the year and millions of the flowers sold that weekend come from miles away.

It’s why a new association of flower growers,  the Association of Cut Flower Producers of Quebec, has come to life to encourage people to buy local, a growing trend that they say has many benefits.

The owner of Marie Vermette flower shop on Laurier Est, Julie Belleau-Roy,  expects about 25 per cent of the flowers she will use for Mother’s Day deliveries will be from Quebec.

Clients she says, are asking more and more for local flowers.

“I would say for maybe four, five years,” Belleau-Roy said. “I would probably say that the pandemic boosted everything.”

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a boost that benefits flower farmers like Valérie Goulet.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“You help farmers in your area to live, to pay their mortgages and groceries,” Goulet said.

Goulet owns Picaflore, a flower farm south of Montreal. She’s one of the estimated 120 flower farms across Quebec.

From May to November, she cultivates Tulips, Narcissus and Grape Hyacinths among other varieties.

More on Canada

She says buying local has many benefits, including helping the environment.

“We don’t use pesticides,” Goulet says, adding the flowers last longer. “It’s also good for pollinators.”

In 2022, Canada imported $141M in cut flowers, becoming the 13th largest importer in the world, according to numbers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC). The flowers are mainly from Colombia ($65.9M), Ecuador ($38.2M) and the Netherlands ($14.4M), traveling thousands of miles in refrigerated containers and leaving a major carbon footprint.

Trending Now

It’s why the Association of cut flower producers of Quebec recently sprung, saying it’s time to wake up and smell the local flowers.

Goulet is part of the newly minted association.

Because they can’t grow flowers year-round in Canada’s climate, she is encouraging shoppers to support local farmers by buying flower subscriptions during the season.

Story continues below advertisement

You can go on the association’s website to choose a local farm offering the services.

Some farms also offer self-picking options or offer workshops.

Goulet says customers should keep asking for local product at their favourite flower shop to keep growing the blossoming trend of buying and supporting local.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices