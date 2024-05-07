Menu

Crime

Body discovered in vehicle, Vernon RCMP call death suspicious

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 5:35 pm
1 min read
police lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Global News
Calling it suspicious, police in the North Okanagan are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle during the weekend.

Vernon RCMP say the body was discovered on Sunday around 7 p.m., with the vehicle parked along Eastside Road near Ellison Provincial Park.

“Although a full determination has not yet been made in relation to any criminality, the circumstances surrounding the person’s death are considered suspicious in nature,” police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They added that no additional details were available but noted there’s “nothing to indicate there is any known risk to the public.”

Click to play video: 'Man’s death being investigated as homicide in rural Mission, B.C.'
Man’s death being investigated as homicide in rural Mission, B.C.
Trending Now

 

