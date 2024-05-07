Menu

Canada

90-day ban for driver after backing into parked Kelowna RCMP vehicle, refusing impairment test

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 4:25 pm
1 min read
File photo of an RCMP vehicle in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle in Kelowna, B.C.
A driver who refused to take an impaired driving test after backing into a parked police vehicle was handed a 90-day driving prohibition this past weekend.

Kelowna, B.C., RCMP say officers were assisting paramedics along the 400 block of Lawrence Avenue early Saturday, just after 1 a.m., when one officer saw a white SUV come into contact with a parked RCMP vehicle.

According to police, the driver tried motoring away, but the 53-year-old woman was stopped immediately, with officers noting signs of alcohol consumption.

OPP to apply mandatory alcohol screening at every traffic stop

“The investigating officer made a lawful breath demand, of which the driver refused to provide,” Kelowna RCMP said.

“The driver was fined administratively with an immediate roadside prohibition which includes a $500 fine, a 90-day driving prohibition and a mandatory 30-day vehicle impound.”

“Unfortunately, this was but one of the five impaired driving incidents officers investigated over the weekend in the Central Okanagan region,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said.

“Our position has always remained the same: We have zero tolerance for impaired driving.”

B.C. man jailed after record-setting impaired driving conviction
