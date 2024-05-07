‘It’s a city problem’: Bear Clan Patrol volunteers hope to help downtown community

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s Bear Clan Patrol says its expansion into the city’s downtown is about helping as many people as possible.

The not-for-profit community safety organization has added patrols in the city centre — helping to look for missing persons, picking up discarded needles and handing out water bottles, snacks and other necessities to people in need.

“We’re trying to make a presence downtown — to be a presence in the community and help out where we can,” Bear Clan executive director Kevin Walker told Global Winnipeg.

“It’s a city problem, it’s not just an area or community problem. It’s throughout the city.

“Having chapters throughout like we do with West Broadway, now the downtown area, North End with our new location there and northwest … we’re able to cover some of those troubled areas that are out there.”

The Bear Clan recently partnered with the Women’s Health Clinic, sharing the clinic’s 419 Graham Ave. space as its new downtown headquarters.

When the partnership was made official late last month, WHC executive director Kemlin Nembhard said the Bear Clan was a good fit for the community’s needs.

“Having BCP headquartered out of WHC’s building means that we can serve community and build a partnership who aligns so well with our clinic and our values,” Nembhard said in a statement.

“Community care means several different organizations working together for the greater good of everyone we serve, and that is being exemplified here.”

The volunteer-driven Bear Clan says its expanded footprint means an opportunity to make sure more Winnipeggers have the resources they need.

“Helping other people helps me,” Bear Clan volunteer Ruth Baines said.

“It helps me feel like I’m contributing to society and making our city a better place to live.”

The organization is holding a downtown patrol unity walk beginning at noon Saturday from the new Graham Avenue HQ.