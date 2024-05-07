Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man accused of assaulting, biting police during arrest

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 12:17 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. Global News File
An 18-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after an incident Sunday afternoon that police say sent two officers to hospital with minor injuries.

Police were called around 3:20 p.m. to a home on Boyd Avenue to look into a situation involving an intoxicated person.

Police said they found an agitated man who appeared to be under the influence fighting with a family member. When officers tried to separate the two, police allege the man assaulted and threatened to kill the officers.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said three officers were required to place the man under arrest, with two receiving bite marks in the upper body. A stun gun was knocked out of an officer’s hand in the fracas.

The suspect was also taken to hospital, where he was found to be intoxicated by various substances, police said. After being medically cleared, he was charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and disarming a peace officer.

Winnipeg men charged for assault on off-duty cop outside elementary school
