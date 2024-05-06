Kingston public health says dental fund could be out of money in months

Send this page to someone via email

The local public health unit for Kingston and the surrounding areas says its emergency dental treatment fund could be out of money by September.

The charity fund, operated by the KFL&A health board, offers financial assistance for those over the age of 18 and living in the region. Applicants must show that they do not have insurance coverage and would be in financial hardship if they were to pay for the treatment.

Emergency dental treatments, as listed on the board’s website, can be anything from pain to swelling or infection.

“This is for individuals who have no other way to pay for their dental care needs,” said Sarah Donnelly, manager of the board’s dental program.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“Specially, for urgent care needs — pain and infection, and (for those) who don’t have access to other funding through a municipal, provincial or federal source.”

Story continues below advertisement

The fund, she said, is run solely through community donations, including from local dental professionals and board staff.

Donnelly said over $60,000 was allocated for the fund last year. In the first quarter of this year, she said that number was $30,000, adding that at this rate, the fund could be depleted by September.

“We always welcome new donations to the fund. And the more we have, the more we can give out to the community,” Donnelly said. “We know there are individuals who need the dental care but can’t afford the dental care… we are always open to more donations. If we do have more funders, we won’t be in that position.”

Aside from the fund, the first phase of the federal government’s Canadian Dental Care Plan launched on May 1. Senior residents can apply for the plan, which offers dental care benefits to residents who are uninsured and have a household income of under $90,000.