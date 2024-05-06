Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign DB Woods III, sign Canadian LB Makonzo

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed American defensive back Lawrence Woods III and Canadian linebacker Enock Makonzo on Monday.

Woods III was recently released by the B.C. Lions while Makonzo was let go by the Edmonton Elks.

Woods III started four of the seven games he played with Hamilton last season, registering 22 total tackles (20 coming on defence). He also returned 13 kickoffs for 277 yards and eight punts for 62 yards before signing with B.C. in the off-season.

The five-foot-nine, 180-pound Woods III appeared in 21 games over the last two seasons with Hamilton. He accumulated 34 total tackles (23 on defence), 56 kickoff returns for 1,267 yards and a TD, 70 punt returns for 869 yards and three missed field goal returns for 48 yards.

Makonzo, 27, of Lachine, Que., was selected fourth overall by Edmonton in the 2022 CFL draft.

The five-foot-11, 195-pound former Coastal Carolina star was limited to just five games last season because of injuries, registering 11 tackles and a forced fumble.