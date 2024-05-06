Parents, officials hope to ‘hammer out’ details of N.S. school lunch program

As elementary schools across Nova Scotia anticipate the introduction of a school lunch program this fall, many parents and officials are working to understand exactly how it will be accessed by students.

In March, the provincial government announced an $18.8-million investment toward developing a new lunch program for students in public schools as part of its 2024-25 budget. The initiative is expected to become fully accessible to students of all ages throughout the next four years.

Cornelia Schneider, a parent of two children, described the school lunch program as a “long time coming.”

“It makes a lot of sense for a lot of parents,” she said, adding that she hopes healthy options will be prioritized as the program launches.

“The news that the province is moving along with the lunch program is very welcome news for me, personally.”

Schneider, whose children attend an elementary school in Porter’s Lake, added that she hopes the program’s implementation will also help eliminate stigmas that can sometimes make children hesitant to eat meals brought from home.

“Now that my kids get a little bit older, they also pay attention to what their peers have or how they comment on their food. All of a sudden, things aren’t that great anymore because they say, ‘That’s gross, what are you eating?’,” she explained.

“For me in the morning, not having to worry about what I’m sending is a good thing.”

Although parents of elementary school children received a letter from the province last week outlining the main elements of the universal school program, Schneider said several questions remain.

“It is still a bit vague because it looks like a lot of details still need to be hammered out,” she said.

Schneider said no information has been offered regarding the nutritional value and range of food, nor have details on who will be responsible for producing the lunches. She said her children attend a school that currently doesn’t have the facilities to allow for lunches to be cooked on-site.

“If they (children) come home and are disappointed about everything that is offered to them, then it will be obviously complicated to make sure that they get enough to eat throughout the day at school,” Schneider said.

“We don’t have a lot of information yet but I’m hoping that it’s good, nutritious (food), kids accept it and that it doesn’t create a mixture of garbage.”

Schneider said she hopes students will be receiving a healthy balance of cooked meals and less pre-packaged products that contribute to excessive waste.

“The amount of garbage it produces is quite horrifying. So, I’m hoping this will cut back and be environmentally friendly so there’s no major issues on that end,” she said.

Education minister sheds light on process

During an interview with Global News on Friday, provincial Education Minister Becky Druhan said pre-primary to fifth-grade students will have first access to the lunch program when it launches in the fall.

“We’ll be targeting early fall, but we’ll need some time at the beginning of the school year to get set up within the schools,” she said, adding that the province is waiting to hear from the federal government regarding the possibility of receiving additional funds to further expand the program.

“Regardless of the timing of that federal funding, we’re moving ahead with delivering a universal school lunch program and rolling out phase one this coming fall for our students.”

Druhan, who represents the riding of Lunenburg-West, said the program will be “affordable for all and free for those who need it.”

She said the province is yet to determine how it will identify those thresholds.

“It will be absolutely stigma-free, and it will be done in a way that nobody needs to know how much anybody has paid, if they’ve paid at all, in a way that’s barrier-free for families to access food,” Druhan said, adding that each student will receive the same portion size, regardless of if they’ve paid or not.

“None of those folks will know anything about what was or was not paid for a student to receive food.”

Druhan said the provincial government is working with school administrators across Nova Scotia to identify the best way of launching the program in each individual region.

She added that those involved remain considerate of nutritional value when identifying meal plans.

“Ensuring this food is nutritious is absolutely a priority and we’re collaborating with our colleagues in health to make sure that is the case,” she said.

“I want families to know it will be offered in a way that’s affordable for everyone. For those who need support to access it, that will be available to them. For those who need to access it free, it will be available to them for free.”

Druhan said there is a four-year target to accomplish a “full roll-out” throughout schools across the province.

— with files from Amber Fryday