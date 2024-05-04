Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pro-Palestinian student encampment planned for U of M

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted May 4, 2024 12:46 pm
1 min read
Palestine protest View image in full screen
A group of students at the University of Manitoba plan a protest on campus over the ongoing war in Gaza. Pro-Palestinian activists are shown at an encampment on the McGill University campus Tuesday, April 30, 2024 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Students at the University of Manitoba are preparing to join their peers in other parts of the country by setting up an encampment in support of the Palestinian people.

Several tent cities have popped up over the last few weeks at the University of Toronto, McGill University in Montreal, the University of Ottawa and the University of British Columbia.

In a statement to Global News, the University of Manitoba says it is aware of the protest encampment planned for next week on its Fort Garry campus.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A spokesperson for the university says the institution “supports academic freedom, the rights of our entire campus community to engage in freedom of expression and the right to assemble and protest, in accordance with university policies and the law.”

They expect the demonstration will “remain a safe and respectful environment” for students and faculty.

Story continues below advertisement

The student encampment is set to run daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. between May 7 to May 9.

Click to play video: 'University protests: McGill, Uof T pro-Palestinian protesters vow to stay until divestment demands met'
University protests: McGill, Uof T pro-Palestinian protesters vow to stay until divestment demands met
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices