Pro-Palestinian student encampment planned for U of M

Students at the University of Manitoba are preparing to join their peers in other parts of the country by setting up an encampment in support of the Palestinian people.

Several tent cities have popped up over the last few weeks at the University of Toronto, McGill University in Montreal, the University of Ottawa and the University of British Columbia.

In a statement to Global News, the University of Manitoba says it is aware of the protest encampment planned for next week on its Fort Garry campus.

A spokesperson for the university says the institution “supports academic freedom, the rights of our entire campus community to engage in freedom of expression and the right to assemble and protest, in accordance with university policies and the law.”

They expect the demonstration will “remain a safe and respectful environment” for students and faculty.

The student encampment is set to run daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. between May 7 to May 9.