Crime

Arrest made in Kindersley, Sask., sexual assault investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 5:46 pm
1 min read
Kindersley RCMP believe there may bemore victims in relation to a sexual assault investigation that resulted in an arrest Thursday. View image in full screen
Kindersley RCMP believe there may bemore victims in relation to a sexual assault investigation that resulted in an arrest Thursday.
A man in Kindersley, Sask. has been arrested following an RCMP investigation into a report of a sexual assault on a teenage girl alleged to have occurred in March. The man also faces firearms charges.

Police executed a search warrant on Thursday at a home in Stewart Crescent resulting in the seizure of a number of improperly stored firearms.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Jeffrey Houle and charged him with several offences related to sexual assault and possession of a firearm without registration.

Houle appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Friday.

In a release, RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and that they believe there may be more victims. They also said sexual assault is a serious crime and that the force investigates every complaint thoroughly.

“A report can be made at any time, no matter how far back the incident happened,” RCMP said.

Anyone with information can contact police at 310-RCMP.

