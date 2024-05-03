Menu

Canada

Search to resume for missing senior in Dee Lake area

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 5:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Backcountry search for senior with dementia'
Backcountry search for senior with dementia
He's been missing for more than a week now and concerns are growing for a Kelowna senior with dementia. The search has taken crews into the backcountry in the hills above Lake Country with a challenging terrain. But as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, crews aren't giving up hope just yet – Apr 24, 2024
The search for a senior who went missing last month in the Okanagan backcountry will resume this weekend.

Allan Francescutti, 79, was last seen on April 16 and was reported missing five days later on April 21.

It was thought at first that he may have travelled to the Mabel Lake area, but that changed when his vehicle was found in the Dee Lake area, which is around a 70-minute drive northeast of downtown Kelowna.

Click to play video: 'Search for Kelowna senior continues'
Search for Kelowna senior continues

The search area is somewhat remote, heavily wooded, and features swamps and deadfall. His black pickup truck was located on April 24.

The search was paused on April 30, but Central Okanagan Search and Rescue will again venture out to the area this weekend.

“We know hunters sometimes have cameras located on the trails in that area and we are hopeful one of them caught Mr. Francescutti,” said Const. Brigitte Fodell.

If you have trail cameras in the Dee Lake and Doreen Lake areas, you’re asked to review them.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 immediately and reference the file number 2024-19989.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

