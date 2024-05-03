Search to resume for missing senior in Dee Lake area

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a senior who went missing last month in the Okanagan backcountry will resume this weekend.

Allan Francescutti, 79, was last seen on April 16 and was reported missing five days later on April 21.

It was thought at first that he may have travelled to the Mabel Lake area, but that changed when his vehicle was found in the Dee Lake area, which is around a 70-minute drive northeast of downtown Kelowna.

1:56 Search for Kelowna senior continues

The search area is somewhat remote, heavily wooded, and features swamps and deadfall. His black pickup truck was located on April 24.

Story continues below advertisement

The search was paused on April 30, but Central Okanagan Search and Rescue will again venture out to the area this weekend.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We know hunters sometimes have cameras located on the trails in that area and we are hopeful one of them caught Mr. Francescutti,” said Const. Brigitte Fodell.

If you have trail cameras in the Dee Lake and Doreen Lake areas, you’re asked to review them.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 immediately and reference the file number 2024-19989.