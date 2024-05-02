Menu

Canada

Alberta, Saskatchewan sign agreement to share nuclear energy information

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2024 12:57 pm
1 min read
The Saskatchewan and Alberta governments have signed a memorandum of understanding to share information about nuclear power generation. A lineman reaches for a lift from a helicopter as work continues on twinning power lines that run from Calgary to Edmonton near Carstairs, Alta., Wednesday, July 23, 2014.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan and Alberta have agreed to share information about nuclear power generation.

The governments of the two provinces have signed a memorandum of understanding to keep each other informed about supply chains, workforce development, fuel supply and regulations around reactor technologies.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Saskatchewan is exploring whether to build a small modular nuclear reactor in the next 10 years, as it moves away from conventional coal-fired electricity.

Nuclear reactors don’t produce carbon dioxide and could provide Saskatchewan with reliable power should there not be enough wind and solar generation.

Alberta Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf says nuclear energy is being explored to help his province become carbon neutral by 2050.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

