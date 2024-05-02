Alberta, Saskatchewan sign agreement to share nuclear energy information

See more sharing options

Saskatchewan and Alberta have agreed to share information about nuclear power generation.

The governments of the two provinces have signed a memorandum of understanding to keep each other informed about supply chains, workforce development, fuel supply and regulations around reactor technologies.

Saskatchewan is exploring whether to build a small modular nuclear reactor in the next 10 years, as it moves away from conventional coal-fired electricity.

Nuclear reactors don’t produce carbon dioxide and could provide Saskatchewan with reliable power should there not be enough wind and solar generation.

Alberta Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf says nuclear energy is being explored to help his province become carbon neutral by 2050.