Ontario provides $377K for 2 supportive housing units at The Mount in Peterborough

Provincial funding of more than $377,000 will create two supportive housing units at The Mount Community Centre in Peterborough, Ont.

On Thursday morning, Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Rob Flack, Ontario’s associate minister of housing, and Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith announced $377,641 in funding for the two units. Located on Monaghan Road, the former convent of the Peterborough Sisters of St. Joseph has been converted to provide affordable apartments.

The first 43 apartments opened in the fall of 2016. Renovations continue to offer 79 apartments of various sizes and rent levels.

“These homes will make a real difference in the lives of people experiencing homelessness, and I’m proud that our government is supporting projects like these all across the province,” Flack said. “The Mount is another great example of innovative solutions to build more housing of all kinds.

“We’ll keep working with our partners to achieve our goal to build at least 1.5 million homes by 2031 to ensure all Ontarians can find a place to call home.”

Smith says the government remains committed to housing.

“Today’s announcement ensures that individuals and families in our community will have additional access to affordable housing in a safe and supportive environment,” Smith said. “The Mount has been instrumental in their vision for building stronger communities.”

Peterborough Mayor Jeff Leal says housing is a top priority for the city.

“Every single housing unit means a family or an individual can experience security and an improved quality of life,” he said. “The Mount Community Centre is making a real difference in our community by taking a fresh approach to developing housing units. We appreciate the support of the Province of Ontario for this project, as well as the other important investments it is making to support the creation of much needed housing in the City of Peterborough.”

Coun. Alex Bierk and Keith Riel, portfolio chairs for the city’s community services, praised The Mount and the province for their focus on housing.

“Heartfelt thanks to everyone at the Mount Community Centre, which deserves recognition for their efforts to repurpose land in the central area of the city, developing housing and providing programming and support,” Bierk said. “These new housing units are desperately needed in the city. We extend our gratitude to the Province of Ontario for supporting such initiatives as our community works to address the housing crisis.”

Riel added: “With one of the lowest vacancy rates in Ontario, the City of Peterborough has every iron in the fire to address the housing shortage, but we can’t do it alone. Funding support from the Province of Ontario is an essential piece of the puzzle, and for that we are grateful. Today we applaud the Mount Community Centre for the creation of these new housing units along with all the other work they are doing to provide housing solutions in our community. ”

The province says the City of Peterborough has been allocated over $8.8 million through all phases of the Social Services Relief Fund to deliver critical services such as shelters, food banks and emergency services.