‘Life-changing’ gift to help complete affordable apartments at The Mount in Peterborough

A “generous donation” will see the completion of 11 more affordable apartments at The Mount Community Centre in Peterborough, Ont., the charity’s board announced Monday.

Details of the donation were not disclosed, but the board says the gift from the Remembering Otto and Marie Pick Charitable Foundation will help complete 11 apartment units to conclude the development of The Mount’s main building for 79 apartments.

The donation was made by Martin and Denise Pick via their family’s foundation, which was established eight years ago and has supported a number of local charities, including the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, and helps assist marginalized people.

The foundation is named after Martin’s parents who fled Nazi occupation in the former Czechoslovakia and arrived in Canada in 1938. The family went on to launch Pick Seed, a major Canadian seed company, now under the DLF Canada brand.

“’Operation Upstream’ as we call it, enables us to support unhoused and homeless people before they need more intense supports like those in our hospital system,” Martin stated. “In this way, we are helping others to a better place. We are pleased to contribute to the community with a gift to facilitate the completion of 11 more affordable apartments at TMCC.”

Martin says his family has been “deeply concerned” to see a rise in homelessness, hunger and urgent need in the community.

“Peterborough is a great place to live, but lack of affordable housing is a growing concern, and we knew we could help,” he said. “We hope our gift to this project will inspire others to step forward to help address the challenges our community is facing. We believe in the generosity and commitment of TMCC donors and are adding our support to stand alongside them in the meaningful work they fund in the hopes that it will inspire others to join us.”

The Mount Community Centre on Monaghan Road began in September 2014 after the building — formerly property of the Peterborough Sisters of St. Joseph and known as Mount St. Joseph and dating back to the 1860s — was purchased by the Peterborough Poverty Reduction Network in 2021.

Renovations have continued with the first 43 apartments opening in the fall of 2016. When the redevelopment is complete, TMCC will offer 79 apartment units of mixed sizes, types and rents.

“These affordable apartments will have a positive impact in our community,” Peterborough Mayor Jeff Leal said. “On behalf of the citizens of Peterborough, I want to thank Martin and Denise Pick for their outstanding generosity. As a former Minister of Agriculture, I developed a wonderful relationship with Martin Pick. Pickseed is a national and international leader in providing grass seeds and forages for the world’s agricultural community.

“The Mount Community Centre has improved the lives and wellbeing of so many people in our city, and this gift will allow them to make an even greater impact.

"This is clearly the second miracle on Monaghan Road."

TMCC board chair Steve Kylie says the board is “humbled and beyond grateful” for the Picks’ “life-changing” donation to support the centre’s continued redevelopment and complete the project.

“The Pick Family has a rich history of multi generational philanthropy and the family name is synonymous with community building,” Kylie said. “They recognized the critical need to bolster affordable housing as part of sustaining the community and their generosity is nothing short of remarkable. The work our organization does is essential for our community and we couldn’t be more appreciative knowing the difference this gift will make toward improving people’s lives, and their hope for the future so that they can move forward with their lives.

“I am so proud that such respected philanthropists see the strength of our organization to tackle important challenges and drive crucial change in our community,” he added. “This donation represents an incredible endorsement, an incredible opportunity and an incredible responsibility. The Pick name is now part of an incredible legacy that will have a positive impact on our city for generations to come. We are honoured and humbled by the trust the Pick family has placed in us and their love of our community.”

The centre also offers non-residential office units, a performing arts space and meeting rooms.