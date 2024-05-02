Guelph police investigate hit-and-run crash involving unlicensed driver

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police were called about a hit-and-run collision that occurred in a parking lot off Clair Road East around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness told investigators that they saw a hatchback reverse into a parked SUV. They also saw the driver and passenger switch seats in the hatchback before fleeing.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators say one of the occupants, a 16-year-old male from Puslinch, borrowed the car from his father and took it out for a drive.

They say he apparently let his unlicensed friend, another 16-year-old, drive the vehicle which led to the collision.

Police haven’t announced any charges and the investigation remains ongoing.