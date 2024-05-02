Guelph police investigate hit-and-run crash involving unlicensed driver

Guelph police were called about a hit-and-run collision that occurred in a parking lot off Clair Road East around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A witness told investigators that they saw a hatchback reverse into a parked SUV. They also saw the driver and passenger switch seats in the hatchback before fleeing.
Investigators say one of the occupants, a 16-year-old male from Puslinch, borrowed the car from his father and took it out for a drive.
They say he apparently let his unlicensed friend, another 16-year-old, drive the vehicle which led to the collision.
Police haven’t announced any charges and the investigation remains ongoing.
- Canada’s most wanted fugitive arrested in P.E.I. over Toronto homicide
- 4th youth charged with murder in killing of 16-year-old outside Halifax mall
- Windows shattered, property damaged as May Day protests turn violent in Montreal
- What we know — and don’t — in Ontario’s deadly Highway 401 police pursuit crash
Comments