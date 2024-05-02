Menu

Crime

Guelph police investigate hit-and-run crash involving unlicensed driver

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 2, 2024 11:46 am
Guelph police say an unlicensed driver may have caused a crash with a parked SUV on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Guelph police say an unlicensed driver may have caused a crash with a parked SUV on Wednesday. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police were called about a hit-and-run  collision that occurred in a parking lot off Clair Road East around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness told investigators that they saw a hatchback reverse into a parked SUV. They also saw the driver and passenger switch seats in the hatchback before fleeing.

Investigators say one of the occupants, a 16-year-old male from Puslinch, borrowed the car from his father and took it out for a drive.

They say he apparently let his unlicensed friend, another 16-year-old, drive the vehicle which led to the collision.

Police haven’t announced any charges and the investigation remains ongoing.

 

