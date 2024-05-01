Menu

Canada

South Okanagan home catches fire twice in 2-day span

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 8:23 pm
1 min read
The fire department in Oliver, B.C. View image in full screen
The fire department in Oliver, B.C. Google Maps
The Oliver Fire Department says it responded to two fires this week at the same address.

On a social media post, the fire department says crews were dispatched early Tuesday to a structure fire along Harmony Crescent.

Crews reported heavy flames, but that the call did not appear to be suspicious, with the fire department reporting that all residents safely evacuated.

The next day, at 5:42 a.m., the fire department was again called out to the same address.

This time, though, when crews arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames.

“The second fire has been deemed suspicious in nature and the RCMP have been notified,” said the fire department, which added that a crew stayed behind for several hours to monitor the home for possible reignition.

“Upon deeming the fire completely out with no signs of smouldering debris,” it said, “the crews left the scene.”

