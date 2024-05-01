First-of-its-kind ‘mayor for a day’ initiative kicking off in Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Applications are open for a chance to become mayor for a day in Kingston, a first-of-its-kind initiative for the city.

Students in grade five can apply until June 5, submitting answers to questions that ask how they’d want to improve life in the city. Answers can be given in a written or video format.

According to the city, the student chosen to take on the role can expect to tour city hall, attend a meeting and event, take the mayor’s chair and have lunch with the mayor.

“We’ve heard of different programs like this, but (it’s) the first time we’ve ever done something like this in Kingston,” said Mayor Bryan Paterson.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We have our very first ‘mayor for a day’ here in Kingston, this year. I’m excited about it and looking forward to spending time with the winner. I hope it’ll become an annual tradition.”

Story continues below advertisement

Paterson said the idea is to expose younger kids to the world of civic life and “learn more about the city.” The initiative, he added, is to ultimately show what the job as mayor entails.

As part of their application, students are asked to answer several questions. These include answering why they want to be mayor for a day, what their first action as mayor would be, and what their favourite thing is living in the city.

Applications may be found online or written out and submitted at either one of the following locations: City Hall, Kingston East Community Centre, Rideau Heights Community Centre, Artillery Park Aquatic Centre, and INVISTA Centre.