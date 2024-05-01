Kingston police looking for suspect after bulletproof vest stolen

Kingston, Ont., police are looking for a suspect after a number of items — including a bulletproof vest — were stolen from an army surplus store.
Police say the vest, two paintball guns, and clothing were stolen from Smith Army Surplus on Princess Street April 23.
Investigators say a suspect entered the store around 4:10 p.m. and made off with the items after spending roughly 20 minutes in the shop.
The suspect is described as clean-shaven with a medium build and dark hair in the style of brush cut.
He was wearing a light blue coloured hat with “FOX” written on the front and was wearing a dark blue jacket with a grey top, blue jeans and dark shoes. The suspect was also carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Jason Lachapelle by email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.
