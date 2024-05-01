Kingston police looking for suspect after bulletproof vest stolen

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Ont., police are looking for a suspect after a number of items — including a bulletproof vest — were stolen from an army surplus store.

Police say the vest, two paintball guns, and clothing were stolen from Smith Army Surplus on Princess Street April 23.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators say a suspect entered the store around 4:10 p.m. and made off with the items after spending roughly 20 minutes in the shop.

The suspect is described as clean-shaven with a medium build and dark hair in the style of brush cut.

He was wearing a light blue coloured hat with “FOX” written on the front and was wearing a dark blue jacket with a grey top, blue jeans and dark shoes. The suspect was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Jason Lachapelle by email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.