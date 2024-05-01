Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police looking for suspect after bulletproof vest stolen

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 4:09 pm
1 min read
Kingston police are asking for the public's help identifying a shoplifting suspect. View image in full screen
Kingston police are asking for the public's help identifying a shoplifting suspect. Kingston Police/Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kingston, Ont., police are looking for a suspect after a number of items — including a bulletproof vest — were stolen from an army surplus store.

Police say the vest, two paintball guns, and clothing were stolen from Smith Army Surplus on Princess Street April 23.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Investigators say a suspect entered the store around 4:10 p.m. and made off with the items after spending roughly 20 minutes in the shop.

The suspect is described as clean-shaven with a medium build and dark hair in the style of  brush cut.

Trending Now

He was wearing a light blue coloured hat with “FOX” written on the front and was wearing a dark blue jacket with a grey top, blue jeans and dark shoes. The suspect was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Jason Lachapelle by email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices