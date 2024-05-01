Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police, justice minister to make announcement Wednesday about drug network

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 11:12 am
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police are set to provide details about an interprovincial drug network Wednesday morning.

Insp. Elton Hall of the police service’s organized crime unit will speak to media at 11 a.m. about Project Soft Landing.

He’ll be joined by Manitoba’s justice minister, Matt Wiebe.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba government cracking down on organized crime with new bills'
Manitoba government cracking down on organized crime with new bills
Trending Now

 

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices