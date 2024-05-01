Winnipeg police, justice minister to make announcement Wednesday about drug network

Winnipeg police are set to provide details about an interprovincial drug network Wednesday morning.
Insp. Elton Hall of the police service’s organized crime unit will speak to media at 11 a.m. about Project Soft Landing.
He’ll be joined by Manitoba’s justice minister, Matt Wiebe.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.
Manitoba government cracking down on organized crime with new bills
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Infant, grandparents killed in Highway 401 crash after police pursuit from LCBO robbery
- London sword attack: 14-year-old killed, 4 injured by man on stabbing spree
- Trump faces jail threat as judge fines him for breaking gag order during trial
- Parents of slain Halifax teen grapple with grief, anger: ‘No one listened’
Comments