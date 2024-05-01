Winnipeg police, justice minister to make announcement Wednesday about drug network

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police are set to provide details about an interprovincial drug network Wednesday morning.

Insp. Elton Hall of the police service’s organized crime unit will speak to media at 11 a.m. about Project Soft Landing.

He’ll be joined by Manitoba’s justice minister, Matt Wiebe.

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.

