Pickup truck stolen from repair shop over the weekend, Guelph police say

Guelph police say a pick-up truck was stolen while being repaired at a car shop.
Police said they were notified on Tuesday by the vehicle’s owner.
Investigators said the truck was waiting to be picked up after it was repaired at a business near Michener and Woodlawn Road when it was stolen sometime over the weekend.
The pickup is described as a blue 2007 Ford F-350 Crew Cab and there were some hand tools and a spare tire in the bed.
