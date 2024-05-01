Menu

Crime

Pickup truck stolen from repair shop over the weekend, Guelph police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 1, 2024 10:00 am
1 min read
Guelph police say the vehicle's owner reported a pickup was stolen sometime on the weekend while it was parked at a local repair shop. The truck is a blue 2007 Ford F-350 Crew Cab. View image in full screen
Guelph police say the vehicle's owner reported a pickup was stolen sometime on the weekend while it was parked at a local repair shop. The truck is a blue 2007 Ford F-350 Crew Cab. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Guelph police say a pick-up truck was stolen while being repaired at a car shop.

Police said they were notified on Tuesday by the vehicle’s owner.

Investigators said the truck was waiting to be picked up after it was repaired at a business near Michener and Woodlawn Road when it was stolen sometime over the weekend.

The pickup is described as a blue 2007 Ford F-350 Crew Cab and there were some hand tools and a spare tire in the bed.

