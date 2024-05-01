Pickup truck stolen from repair shop over the weekend, Guelph police say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a pick-up truck was stolen while being repaired at a car shop.

Police said they were notified on Tuesday by the vehicle’s owner.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Investigators said the truck was waiting to be picked up after it was repaired at a business near Michener and Woodlawn Road when it was stolen sometime over the weekend.

The pickup is described as a blue 2007 Ford F-350 Crew Cab and there were some hand tools and a spare tire in the bed.