Cyclist falls, gets struck by truck; police seeking witnesses in hit and run

A cyclist suffered serious injuries, say police, after falling off her bike and being struck by a vehicle.

Penticton, B.C. RCMP say the incident happened Sunday morning, around 10:45 a.m., at the intersection of Government Street and Carmi Avenue.

According to police, the woman was travelling southbound with a group of fellow cyclists when she fell.

RCMP say after she fell, she was struck by a mid-sized pickup truck which did not stop and continued driving south on Government Street.

“The woman was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries,” said police.

The truck is vaguely described as being 2010-15 model year and that it had a logo.

Police are seeking witnesses, and if you have dashcam footage of the incident, you’re asked to contact the local detachment.