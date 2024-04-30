Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Paramedic pouch containing opioids missing: Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 3:25 pm
1 min read
A Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services ambulance in Kitchener. View image in full screen
A Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services ambulance in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A paramedics’ pouch containing morphine and hydropmorphine has gone missing, according to Waterloo Region.

The region says that Paramedic Services discovered that the medication pouch had gone missing at the end of a night shift on Tuesday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The missing pouch contained several narcotics including eight milligrams of hydromorphone and 20 milligrams of morphine, which are both opiods, a release says.

“The Region is sharing this information with the community out of an abundance of caution,” the release says.

“When used without medical supervision, these drugs are extremely dangerous.”

The region did not say whether the bag was lost or stolen but did note that Paramedic Services is working with Waterloo Regional Police as they look to recover the missing satchel.

