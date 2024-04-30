Menu

Crime

Theft investigation at Guelph church leads to arrest, 2 more sought: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted April 30, 2024 12:17 pm
Police are looking for two men in an overnight church break-in. A woman was arrested and charged. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A woman is facing charges and two men are being sought in connection with a break-in and theft at a downtown Guelph church.

Guelph police say they were called to the church last Wednesday after a church employee discovered several electronics had been stolen.

Investigators believe the suspects hid inside the church overnight and once it closed made their way to the backstage and sanctuary areas.

They say the trio were caught on surveillance video taking four large speakers, microphones, a digital camera and other electronics. The total value of the stolen equipment is over $7,600.

Investigators say they located and arrested the female suspect downtown Monday morning. The 23-year-old will be back in court June 14.

Investigators are still looking to identify and locate the two male suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7135 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

