Canada

Victim of fatal Blue Mountains crash identified by police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 9:47 am
1 min read
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Provincial police from Collingwood have identified the victim of a fatal crash in the Blue Mountains as a 20-year-old Midland man.

The serious crash happened on Friday at 10:22 p.m. on Grey Road 19, south of the 6th Line.

Police say the vehicle was found in a ditch with a solo occupant.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Now

The victim has been identified as Aven Akerman, 20, of Midland.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

