Sixteen-year-old boy suffers life-altering injuries after being hit by train

A teenage boy is dealing with what police call “life-altering” injuries after he was hit by a train Sunday afternoon.
It happened at the tracks behind the 2400 block of Pembina Highway at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The 16-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable condition.
Trending Now
Winnipeg police and the C.N. police continue to investigate, but they say the incident appears to be accidental.
More on World
- Mint Butterfield, child of billionaire tech CEO, found alive, man arrested
- Missing cat found in Amazon warehouse after being shipped in return box
- McGill University mulls ‘next steps’ as pro-Palestinian encampment triples in size
- Gold watch owned by richest Titanic passenger sells for record-breaking $2M
Comments