Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Sixteen-year-old boy suffers life-altering injuries after being hit by train

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 9:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Boy suffers life-altering injuries after being hit by train'
Boy suffers life-altering injuries after being hit by train
A 16-year-old boy is in hospital after being hit by a train yesterday in Winnipeg.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A teenage boy is dealing with what police call “life-altering” injuries after he was hit by a train Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the tracks behind the 2400 block of Pembina Highway at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.  The 16-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable condition.

Trending Now

Winnipeg police and the C.N. police continue to investigate, but they say the incident appears to be accidental.

More on World
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices