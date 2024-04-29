Sixteen-year-old boy suffers life-altering injuries after being hit by train

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage boy is dealing with what police call “life-altering” injuries after he was hit by a train Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the tracks behind the 2400 block of Pembina Highway at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The 16-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable condition.

Winnipeg police and the C.N. police continue to investigate, but they say the incident appears to be accidental.