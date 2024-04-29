Public sector must meet accessible communication standards: Manitoba government

As of May 1, public sector organizations will need to comply with the accessible information and communication standard regulation under the Accessibility for Manitobans Act, the Manitoba government announced Monday.

It said this will improve accessibility through various means like requiring websites and web content to follow globally recognized standards, requiring organizations to have information available in a certain format or through communication support and having a feedback process.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“So much of our world revolves around access to information and Manitobans should not face barriers when accessing digitally, in print or through interactions with technology or people,” said Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine, the minister responsible for accessibility.

For more information, or to take training on accessibility requirements, go to accessibilitymb.ca.