Manitoba government funding new program with $12.5M for ‘high-needs neighbourhoods’

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is putting $12.5 million into a program meant to support “high-needs neighbourhoods” throughout the province.

Starting Monday, government officials said applicants — including non-profits — can apply for grant funding under the initiative, called From the Ground Up – Safe Healthy Communities for All.

It repurposes the former Building Sustainable Communities program, the province said.

Municipal and Northern Relations Minister Ian Bushie said the program will focus on revitalizing certain communities, and assist initiatives tackling poverty and crime.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Funds will go toward capacity building, community economic development, well-being and recreation, as well as housing and safety supports, the province said.

“We encourage all eligible applicants to apply for the From the Ground Up program and thank everyone for their continued efforts in helping our communities grow and thrive,” Bushie said.

Story continues below advertisement

From the Ground Up will also look at growing service for children and youth programs, Manitoba said. $800,000 will be designated for partnerships supporting after school and weekend programs in Winnipeg, Brandon, and Thompson.

For more information, or to apply, go to www.gov.mb.ca/grants.