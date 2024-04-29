Menu

Canada

Manitoba RCMP still searching for missing man almost 1 and a half years later

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 5:41 pm
1 min read
This photo features Murray Courchene of Fort Alexander First Nation, who last spoke with his family mid-December of 2022.
This photo features Murray Courchene of Fort Alexander First Nation, who last spoke with his family mid-December of 2022. Manitoba RCMP
RCMP are asking for help as officers continue looking for a missing man who disappeared almost one and a half years ago.

Murray Courchene of Fort Alexander First Nation, Man., last spoke with his family on Dec. 15, 2022 mounties said, and was reported missing on Jan. 3, 2023.

Police have run “numerous interviews” and have done ground searches around the Powerview and Pine Falls area, but have yet to find the 41-year-old, RCMP said.

“My son is missed by me and many others from the community,” said his mother, Theresa Courchene. “I want to know where he is, and I want to bring him home.”

Courchene is described as five-feet-10-inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair, Mounties said. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with blue jeans.

Investigators ask anyone who may have new information to contact the Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

