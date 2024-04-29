Saskatoon Berries to sponsor Junior Berries divisions during 2024 baseball season

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Berries announced on Monday that it will be sponsoring U7 and U9 divisions during the 2024 baseball season.

The Rally Cap divisions will be renamed the U7 Junior Berries and U9 Junior Berries and also include the Zone 5 North and South divisions.

“The U7 and U9 Divisions are beginning their journey to learn the FUNdamentals and fall in love with the game of baseball. We couldn’t be happier to name these divisions the Jr. Berries and have our players wear the same logo as the big guys in the WCBL,” said Baseball Saskatoon President John Pohve.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The sponsorship is in partnership with Baseball Saskatoon and will provide the players with uniforms and funding through the Saskatoon Berries game day 50/50 raffle.

“We are very grateful for the financial support for our organization with proceeds from 50/50 draws on game day along with jerseys for our youngest players,” Pohve said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Junior Berries division will begin playing this week for the 2024 season.

The Saskatoon Berries will open in Regina on May 25. The home opener is May 28 at the NexGen Patch at Cairns Field.

Single-game tickets will go on sale May 10 at 10 a.m.