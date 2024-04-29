Menu

Canada

New Brunswick police no longer investigating most thefts of fuel from gas stations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2024 2:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police in N.B. told to reduce time spent investigating fuel thefts'
Police in N.B. told to reduce time spent investigating fuel thefts
The RCMP and the New Brunswick Association of Chiefs of Police have issued a new directive to significantly reduce the time spent investigating fuel thefts. The letter sent to various mayors and councils in the province cites a low charge rate, and extensive resources for these calls. Nathalie Sturgeon reports.
Police officers across New Brunswick are no longer investigating thefts of fuel from service stations unless there is a threat to public safety.

Earlier this month, the New Brunswick Association of Chiefs of Police sent a letter to petroleum retailers across the province, saying the change was needed because there are more effective ways of dealing with the steady increase in fuel thefts.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The association’s president, Woodstock police Chief Gary Forward, says this type of crime can be prevented by introducing provincial legislation that would require customers to pay before they fill up, as is already the case in Alberta and British Columbia.

Forward says fuel thefts at gas stations have been virtually eliminated in the two western provinces.

The law in B.C. was implemented in 2008, almost three years after 24-year-old gas attendant Grant De Patie was dragged to his death while trying to stop a gas-and-dash theft in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Forward says New Brunswick’s police chiefs and the RCMP have spent the past year trying to persuade the provincial government to introduce “pay-before-you-pump” legislation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

