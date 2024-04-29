Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Tax season, scam season: Don’t get fooled before deadline

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 2:34 pm
1 min read
The deadline to file your taxes is April 30. View image in full screen
The deadline to file your taxes is April 30. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With the filing deadline only a day away, many across the country are hard at work getting their taxes prepared — a perfect opportunity for scammers.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says tax scams are as prevalent as ever at this time of year, and they’re getting more complex and sophisticated.

“We’re still seeing the usual calls texts and emails demanding payment, but the scammers have really evolved,” Sababa Hossain with the CRA told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“Now, with the text messages, we’re actually seeing people receive links to pay a bill, and it actually has their real name and social insurance number on the text.”

Financial news and insights delivered to your email every Saturday.

Hossain said the scammers tend to cast a wide net, sending out fake messages randomly, hoping someone bites.

The bottom line, though, is that an official communication from the federal tax agency is not going to demand money via text message.

Story continues below advertisement

“If (the message) is unexpected or urgent, then be suspicious. If you receive a message with an exact dollar amount or with your personal information, CRA would never send you that information over text or email,” she said.

“Also, if you’re being threatened and forced to make a payment immediately, being told you’re going to jail or anything like that … then that’s not the real CRA.”

Trending Now

If you aren’t sure, Hossain said, you should contact the CRA directly rather than responding to the message.

Click to play video: 'Tax season: How to spot a scam & tips to keep money safe'
Tax season: How to spot a scam & tips to keep money safe

 

More on Money
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices