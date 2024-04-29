Kindersley cyclist dies in hit and run: RCMP

A 20-year-old man was arrested by Kindersley, Sask., RCMP Saturday after a cyclist died in a hit and run involving an impaired driver.
William Jones was found by police in a home approximately one hour after a 21-year-old cyclist died after he was struck by a vehicle.
The driver didn’t stay at the scene.
Jones was charged with impaired driving causing death, operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration equal to or exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood causing death and failing to stop for a collision causing death.
He will appear in Kindersley provincial court on May 21.
