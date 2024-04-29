Kindersley cyclist dies in hit and run: RCMP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 20-year-old man was arrested by Kindersley, Sask., RCMP Saturday after a cyclist died in a hit and run involving an impaired driver.

William Jones was found by police in a home approximately one hour after a 21-year-old cyclist died after he was struck by a vehicle.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The driver didn’t stay at the scene.

Jones was charged with impaired driving causing death, operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration equal to or exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood causing death and failing to stop for a collision causing death.

He will appear in Kindersley provincial court on May 21.