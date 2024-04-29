Menu

Canada

London Drugs stores across B.C. remain closed Monday with no time of reopening

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 12:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fraud Prevention Month: protecting your credit and debit cards'
Fraud Prevention Month: protecting your credit and debit cards
Cybersecurity expert Ritesh Kotak discusses the evolution and sophistication of online fraud, and shares tips for protecting your accounts. – Mar 18, 2024
London Drugs stores across B.C. remain closed on Monday morning as the company deals with a cybersecurity incident.

The drugstore chain initially reported the store closures on Sunday afternoon.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In a statement to Global News, London Drugs says the closures are out of an abundance of caution and at this time they do not believe customer or employee data has been impacted.

For anyone who needs to pick up a prescription, pharmacists will be available to assist with any urgent needs, the company says. It advises customers to phone their local store’s pharmacy to make arrangements.

There is no word yet on when the stores may be open.

