London Drugs stores across B.C. remain closed Monday with no time of reopening

London Drugs stores across B.C. remain closed on Monday morning as the company deals with a cybersecurity incident.

The drugstore chain initially reported the store closures on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement to Global News, London Drugs says the closures are out of an abundance of caution and at this time they do not believe customer or employee data has been impacted.

For anyone who needs to pick up a prescription, pharmacists will be available to assist with any urgent needs, the company says. It advises customers to phone their local store’s pharmacy to make arrangements.

There is no word yet on when the stores may be open.