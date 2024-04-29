N.S. man driving BMW sports car caught going 248 km/h on highway: police

See more sharing options

A 21-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing a hefty fine and a seven-day driver’s licence suspension, after a sports car was clocked doing 248 km/h — more than double the speed limit.

RCMP said an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Hwy 103 in Timberlea, which is outside Halifax, at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

It’s alleged the BMW i8 was caught by radar traveling 248 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.

According to RCMP, the vehicle as stopped and the young man was charged with stunting. The BMW i8 — a plug-in hybrid sports car– was towed.

“Stunting in Nova Scotia carries a fine of $2,422.50 for first time offenders, six licence demerit points and an immediate seven-day driver’s licence suspension,” police noted in a Monday news release.

“The RCMP is committed to reducing serious injuries and fatal collisions by prevention, education, and enforcement.”