SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

David Rittich gets the start in goal for Los Angeles in Game 4 against Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2024 6:46 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

David Rittich will be the starting goaltender for the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of their first-round NHL playoffs series against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night.

Rittich replaces Cam Talbot, who had a 5.31 goals-against average and .891 save percentage in the first three games. Talbot allowed 13 goals in the Kings two losses, including Friday night’s 6-1 loss that put the Oilers up 2-1 in the series.

Kings interim coach Jim Hiller told reporters during Sunday’s morning skate that he informed the goalies of his decision on Saturday.

“David is going to go, we feel good about that. I thought Cam did a good job, that’s not it,” Hiller said. “David has played really well for us, played well against Edmonton, so we’ll give him a go.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Rittich played in 24 games during the regular season, starting 22. He had a 13-6-3 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.

Story continues below advertisement

He also had three shutouts, including Feb. 10 against the Oilers, when he stopped 26 shots in the Kings 4-0 victory.

Click to play video: 'Oil Country heads to Hollywood as hockey fans travel for playoff excitement'
Oil Country heads to Hollywood as hockey fans travel for playoff excitement

Rittich’s last start came on April 13 against Anaheim, when he made 28 saves in a 3-1 win.

“He’s played very well. The important part is he’s played well after he has sit for awhile,” Hiller said.

This will be Rittich’s second career postseason start. He got the call in Game 1 of the Nashville Predators first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, but was pulled after allowing five goals on 13 shots in the first 15 minutes of a 7-2 loss.

Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices