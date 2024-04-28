Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton man killed in motorcycle crash near Sherwood Park

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted April 28, 2024 12:11 pm
1 min read
RCMP are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that killed a 47-year-old year Edmonton man Saturday. View image in full screen
Edmonton RCMP investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Highway on Saturday, April 27. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP are investigating a crash that killed a 47-year-old Edmonton man Saturday.

Officers were called to Highway 16 near Highway 21 just before 6:30 p.m., for reports of a serious collision.

Police said the man had died at the scene.

There’s no word on what caused the crash, but RCMP said witnesses reported seeing the “motorcyclist losing control of the bike and flipping.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.

Click to play video: 'Victim impact statements read in drunk driving crash that killed Edmonton couple on motorcycle near Sherwood Park'
Victim impact statements read in drunk driving crash that killed Edmonton couple on motorcycle near Sherwood Park
Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices