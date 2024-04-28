Edmonton man killed in motorcycle crash near Sherwood Park

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP are investigating a crash that killed a 47-year-old Edmonton man Saturday.

Officers were called to Highway 16 near Highway 21 just before 6:30 p.m., for reports of a serious collision.

Police said the man had died at the scene.

There’s no word on what caused the crash, but RCMP said witnesses reported seeing the “motorcyclist losing control of the bike and flipping.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.

Advertisement