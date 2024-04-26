Federal government announces investment support for potash industry in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

On Friday, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly visited the Mosaic potash mine in Belle Plaine, Sask. to highlight how important the industry is to the country.

A federal investment package of 600 million dollars in the form of tax incentives was announced.

“We know that it is so important for people in Saskatchewan. So that’s why I’m here visiting this mine and making sure that people know that the Canadian government has their back, and we want to invest more here in this facility,” said Minister Joly.

“We’re here to meet with people working at Mosaic (to) highlight how the potash industry is important to Canada. We want to make sure we empower workers here, and they know they can count on us.”

Minister Joly said the government is working towards creating more jobs as it drives Canada’s economy towards net zero by 2050.

“We’re creating a supply chain to make sure that across the country, every single person can benefit from the jobs that are created,” she said.

Marnel Jones, who is Mosaic’s director of government and public affairs for Canada, said Minister Joly’s visit allowed Mosaic to share an update about the potash market.

“I think that the federal government recognizes how important potash is to the world and is to Canada,” said Jones. “We’re looking at all options to make sure we can stay competitive in the world market and follow that clean energy transition.”