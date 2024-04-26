Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pre-MEME-ier: Kinew’s tire change photo becomes internet sensation

By Megan Hederson Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 6:40 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Premier Kinew stops to help stranded driver change tire: ‘What any decent Manitoban would do’'
Premier Kinew stops to help stranded driver change tire: ‘What any decent Manitoban would do’
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, wearing a suit and tie, stopped to help change a woman’s tire on the side of a dirt road Saturday and a photo of his effort is garnering significant traction online.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

From a simple tire change to a viral photoshop sensation, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew’s suit-and-tie roadside picture has been repurposed into a collection of hilarious memes posted to various online accounts.

As part of an outlandish new meme trend, Kinew has been edited into different situations ranging from milking cows to picking berries to pulling bannock from an oven.

Cree artist Heather Stewart responded quickly to the trend and put her own spin on it.

Stewart intricately beaded Kinew’s silhouette in his same pose from the viral photo, adding a wrench in his hand.

Once she saw all the memes emerging on social media, she just knew that was an image she had to bead.

Wab Kinew tire change beading View image in full screen
Heather Stewart’s beading recreation of Premier Kinew’s tire change efforts. Courtesy: Heather Stewart

She uploaded a photo of her design to Instagram on Thursday and it’s already garnering a lot of attention. As of Friday, she’s received over 4,600 likes and 110 comments from other Instagram users.

Story continues below advertisement

“I really stay on top of what is popular on social media and when something important or funny is happening within the native community, I try to be the first person to bead it,” Stewart explained.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Stewart specializes in beadwork and sells her creations through her company called Sweetgrass Beads on Etsy.

Manitoba premier tire change View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew stopped to help a stranded motorist change a flat tire on April 20. Credit: Tasha Spillett

As Global reported earlier this week, the original photo of Kinew was taken by Tasha Spillett and uploaded to Facebook. That post has now exceeded one million interactions. A separate Reddit thread now has over 1,400 upvotes on the Winnipeg subreddit.

Spillett’s friend, Leah Arcand, made an edit of her own to bring attention and awareness to the need for help rescuing for feral dogs on Indigenous reservations.

On the Instagram account she posted from – @saverezdogs – the caption reads, “Wab Kinew helping us catch feral dogs!”

Story continues below advertisement
Edited photo of Wab Kinew View image in full screen
Edited photo of Premier Wab Kinew kneeling next to a dog in a cage. Instagram/SaveRezDogs

“The intentions were in good fun, and it seems like Wab would be the kind of person to help where he can,” Arcand said.

The original photo and circumstance continue to spark creativity in these meme edits seen all over the internet.

 

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices