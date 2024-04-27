Défi Sportif AlterGo highlights abilities of school-age para athletes

Send this page to someone via email

Children from schools across Quebec participated in the Défi Sportif AlterGo on Friday morning, It’s an event for young athletes with disabilities.

“I got this, 100 per cent,” said Kaylim Doucet-Jackson, an athlete from Peter Hall, a school for students with special needs. Doucet-Jackson says he’s running to prove his capabilities to those who may doubt him.

“Yes and then they’re like, ‘I’m so sorry.’ But, why did you doubt me in the first place?” Doucet-Jackson said. “That’s what I think was the hardest to go through. But I just like proving them wrong.”

Penelope Nitur is running her third race this year. Her father says she wasn’t supposed to be here at all.

“She was supposed to be in a wheelchair but she’s not. She’s a miracle,” said Sebastian Nitur.

The Défi Sportif AlterGo is Canada’s largest multi-sports event featuring thousands of athletes with functional limitations from all over the world. Some of the para athletes are competing for a spot in the Olympics.

The mini-marathon portion of the event is geared towards children from schools across Quebec.

“I love Défi Sportif!,” proclaimed 16 year-old Jessie Fortier with enthusiasm.

Actor Jean-Marie Lapointe has been a spokesperson for the event for more than two decades.

“You feel admiration, these are examples of resilience but especially with the kids, it’s pure joy,”

They are superheroes, Lapointe says.