Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Firearms missing after stolen vehicle recovered in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 4:45 pm
1 min read
Peterborough Police Service badge View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say three firearms are missing after a vehicle was reported stolen and later recovered on April 25, 2024. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say several firearms are unaccounted for following a vehicle theft this week.

The Peterborough Police Service says the theft of the vehicle occurred sometime Thursday between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. in the area of Charlotte Street and George St. North.

The vehicle was later found around 8 p.m. that day in the area of Mountain Ash Road and Crawford Drive.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

However, three non-restricted long guns that were in the vehicle are still missing.

“It’s believed the guns stolen in this incident are not related to any other incidents at this time,” police stated Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '1 dead, suspect at large following Peterborough south-end shooting'
1 dead, suspect at large following Peterborough south-end shooting
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices