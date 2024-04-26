Firearms missing after stolen vehicle recovered in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say several firearms are unaccounted for following a vehicle theft this week.

The Peterborough Police Service says the theft of the vehicle occurred sometime Thursday between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. in the area of Charlotte Street and George St. North.

The vehicle was later found around 8 p.m. that day in the area of Mountain Ash Road and Crawford Drive.

However, three non-restricted long guns that were in the vehicle are still missing.

“It’s believed the guns stolen in this incident are not related to any other incidents at this time,” police stated Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

0:43 1 dead, suspect at large following Peterborough south-end shooting