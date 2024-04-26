Woman’s body found at recycling facility in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police and the provincial coroner are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Friday morning at a recycling facility.

The Saskatoon Police Service said it received a report around 10 a.m. that a body had been found at the facility in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue North.

Police say they believe the body was transported to the facility in a bin that was to be emptied.

The Major Crime section and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service say they do not believe the death to be suspicious.