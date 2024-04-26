Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman’s body found at recycling facility in Saskatoon

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 4:04 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon police say the death of a woman whose body was found Friday at a recycling facility does not appear to be suspicious. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon police and the provincial coroner are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Friday morning at a recycling facility.

The Saskatoon Police Service said it received a report around 10 a.m. that a body had been found at the facility in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue North.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say they believe the body was transported to the facility in a bin that was to be emptied.

Trending Now

The Major Crime section and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service say they do not believe the death to be suspicious.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices