Woman’s body found at recycling facility in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police and the provincial coroner are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Friday morning at a recycling facility.
The Saskatoon Police Service said it received a report around 10 a.m. that a body had been found at the facility in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue North.
Police say they believe the body was transported to the facility in a bin that was to be emptied.
The Major Crime section and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service say they do not believe the death to be suspicious.
