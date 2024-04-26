Formal name change for controversial Winnipeg streets weeks away

Send this page to someone via email

Two Winnipeg roads are one step closer to being formally renamed after city council approved a bylaw Thursday.

The city says Bishop Grandin Boulevard is set to be officially known as Abinojii Mikanah, and Grandin Street will become Taapweewin Way.

The new names have been in informal use since last year, on the heels of a 2021 motion by former mayor Brian Bowman.

The streets’ namesake, Vital-Justin Grandin, who died in 1902, was a Roman Catholic priest who is considered one of the architects of the residential school system.

It’s expected that registration with the Winnipeg Land Titles Office will take between three and four weeks to be completed, the city said, with new signage along both roads slated for the near future.

The city says it will formally mark the renaming at ceremonies guided by elders in June.

