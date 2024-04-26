Menu

Economy

Parking rates going up at Peterborough Regional Health Centre

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 10:36 am
1 min read
Parking rates are increasing at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre effective May 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Parking rates are increasing at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre effective May 1, 2024. Global News Peterborough file
Parking rates at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre will increase beginning May 1.

On Friday, the hospital announced a number of parking rate changes, noting rates have not increased since 2016 despite rising maintenance costs over the eight-year period.

“PRHC has always worked hard to keep our parking rates low, at a cost that’s fair and aligns with provincial direction, while at the same time helping us to offset rising costs and support patient care across the hospital,” the hospital stated.

The hospital will also be adding the option to purchase non-consecutive day pass packages (HPASS) for five, 10 and 30 days. The passes will be available at the hospital’s parking office.

Monthly parking pass rates for cancer care centre and dialysis will remain unchanged.

The rate changes include:

First half-hour: $5 (up from $4), subsequent half hours $2 (unchanged)

24-hour period: Maximum of $12 per single visit — up from $10 — with no in-and-out privileges.

Day pass: $14.25 for 24 hours — up from $12 — with unlimited in-and-out privileges.

Weekly pass: $43 — up from $36 — with unlimited in-and-out privileges.

Monthly pass: $95.75 — up from $80 — unlimited in-and-out privileges for 30 days

Cancer care and dialysis pass: $50 per month — unchanged.

New HPASS: 5-day pass for $30; 10-day pass for $60 and 30-day pass for $180 with unlimited in-and-out access for non-consecutive use.

The hospital also offers 13 free drop-off/pick-up spaces in front of the main entrance. The spaces have a strict 15-minute time limit.

