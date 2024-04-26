Suspect arrested in connection with 2 ‘callous’ shootings in Bradford

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe Police have arrested a suspect in connection with two shootings in Bradford West Gwillimbury that date back to 2023.

Police arrested the male suspect and charged him with several firearms-related offences.

“Our community’s safety is paramount, and today’s arrest sends a clear message that such reckless acts will not be tolerated in our community,” said Chief John Van Dyke on Thursday.

Police said the shootings, which took place on Aug. 4, 2023, at a school on West Park Avenue, and on Sept. 9, 2023, near Langford Boulevard and Aishford Road, shook the community.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either incident, but the callous nature of the shootings prompted an extensive investigation,” police said in a statement.

Detectives say they were able to link the two occurrences together and identify a suspect.

The suspect is currently being held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with further information related to these incidents is asked to contact police at 905 775 3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.