Share

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Suspect arrested in connection with 2 ‘callous’ shootings in Bradford

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 26, 2024 10:40 am
1 min read
Body-Worn Camera on South Simcoe Police officer in May 2022 View image in full screen
Body-Worn Camera on South Simcoe Police officer in May 2022. Handout/South Simcoe police
South Simcoe Police have arrested a suspect in connection with two shootings in Bradford West Gwillimbury that date back to 2023.

Police arrested the male suspect and charged him with several firearms-related offences.

“Our community’s safety is paramount, and today’s arrest sends a clear message that such reckless acts will not be tolerated in our community,” said Chief John Van Dyke on Thursday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said the shootings, which took place on Aug. 4, 2023, at a school on West Park Avenue, and on Sept. 9, 2023, near Langford Boulevard and Aishford Road, shook the community.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported in either incident, but the callous nature of the shootings prompted an extensive investigation,” police said in a statement.

Detectives say they were able to link the two occurrences together and identify a suspect.

The suspect is currently being held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with further information related to these incidents is asked to contact police at 905 775 3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

