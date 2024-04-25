Menu

Environment

Lethbridge man battling brain cancer hosting concert to raise funds for research

By Micah Quintin Global News
Posted April 25, 2024 7:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge man battling brain cancer hosting concert to raise funds for research'
Lethbridge man battling brain cancer hosting concert to raise funds for research
Preparations are underway for a special concert in Lethbridge to raise funds for cancer research. Broc Higginson is facing his own personal battle with brain cancer and hopes the event he's putting together can raise important awareness, and money, around the disease. Micah Quintin has more.
Broc Higginson knows firsthand the impact cancer has on families.

He suffered a seizure in 2020 and was airlifted from Lethbridge’s Chinook Regional Hospital to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary where it was revealed that he had two brain tumours.

He was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and is currently stable.

“Cancer of the brain doesn’t really disappear. It sticks around with you before it rears its ugly head again,” says Higginson.

Click to play video: 'Neighbours provide ‘heartwarming’ support for 10-year-old brain cancer patient'
Neighbours provide ‘heartwarming’ support for 10-year-old brain cancer patient

As he battles cancer, he’s put together a special evening of music to fight the disease.

Story continues below advertisement

It will feature the Cody Hall Band, Trevor Panczak and the Lethbridge Collegiate Institute Gold Jazz Band.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

All funds raised will be donated directly to the Foothills hospital for cancer research.

“It’s going to be a wonderful night of entertainment. Everybody is going to bring a little something different, and I hope everybody enjoys it,” added Higginson.

Click to play video: 'Calgary boy braves battle with brain cancer'
Calgary boy braves battle with brain cancer

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, nearly half of Canadians will be diagnosed with the disease at some point in their lifetime.

“Our slogan these days is: it takes a society; it takes all of us to jump in and do our best to help support people living with cancer. Currently there are over 1.5 million Canadians living with cancer,” says Doug Kane, the director of Independent Fundraising & Sport Alliances with the Canadian Cancer Society.

Story continues below advertisement

The concert will kick off on May 3 at 7 p.m. at Southminster United Church.

Higginson is hoping the community will show up in a big way.

“I promise you won’t find anybody that can put up their hand and say: ‘Nope, I’ve never been affected by cancer,’” he said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

