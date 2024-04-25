Lethbridge man battling brain cancer hosting concert to raise funds for research

Send this page to someone via email

Broc Higginson knows firsthand the impact cancer has on families.

He suffered a seizure in 2020 and was airlifted from Lethbridge’s Chinook Regional Hospital to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary where it was revealed that he had two brain tumours.

He was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer and is currently stable.

“Cancer of the brain doesn’t really disappear. It sticks around with you before it rears its ugly head again,” says Higginson.

As he battles cancer, he’s put together a special evening of music to fight the disease.

It will feature the Cody Hall Band, Trevor Panczak and the Lethbridge Collegiate Institute Gold Jazz Band.

All funds raised will be donated directly to the Foothills hospital for cancer research.

“It’s going to be a wonderful night of entertainment. Everybody is going to bring a little something different, and I hope everybody enjoys it,” added Higginson.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, nearly half of Canadians will be diagnosed with the disease at some point in their lifetime.

“Our slogan these days is: it takes a society; it takes all of us to jump in and do our best to help support people living with cancer. Currently there are over 1.5 million Canadians living with cancer,” says Doug Kane, the director of Independent Fundraising & Sport Alliances with the Canadian Cancer Society.

The concert will kick off on May 3 at 7 p.m. at Southminster United Church.

Higginson is hoping the community will show up in a big way.

“I promise you won’t find anybody that can put up their hand and say: ‘Nope, I’ve never been affected by cancer,’” he said.