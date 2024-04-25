Second man receives life sentence for New Westminster, B.C. homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A second man has received a life sentence for murder from a case that occurred almost three years ago in New Westminster.

On November 19, 2021, 51-year-old Robert Powshuk entered a Waves Coffee House on Columbia Street with life-threatening injuries.

Two brothers were subsequently charged in the killing, Curtis Crossley with second-degree homicide and Ryan Crossley with first-degree homicide.

Curtis pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in August 2023, and was sentenced to 9.5 years in prison without parole eligibility in September 2023.

Homicide investigators announced on Thursday, the second brother Ryan has received a life sentence for second-degree murder.

“This was an extremely graphic and disturbing incident that occurred in our downtown core,” Deputy Chief Const. Paul Hyland said.

“I want to thank the NWPD members who first responded to the scene as well as those members who assisted IHIT in bringing this file to its conclusion with a successful conviction and sentencing of these two subjects.”

According to an agreed statement of facts, the Crossley brothers were captured on security video confronting Powshuk in the alcove of a building at 680 Clarkson street.

Ryan sprayed Powshuk in the face with a can of bear spray, and Curtis slashed him in the arm with a knife, though didn’t injure him.

Ryan subsequently stabbed Powshuk multiple times, and both brothers kicked him when he fell to the ground. Curtis subsequently sprayed him in the face with bear spray, according to the video.

— With files from Simon Little